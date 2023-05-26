A suspected drunk driver is set to appear in court after hitting three pedestrians and killing two on Rankin Road in north Harris County.

Suspected drunk driver to appear in court after 2 pedestrians killed, 1 hurt in N. Harris Co. crash

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The man accused of killing two people while intoxicated in north Harris County is set to go before a judge on Friday.

Court records show 43-year-old Bioisinetta Leon Sams is charged with DWI after a deadly crash on May 19 along Rankin Road, just west of I-45.

Records show Sams bonded out of jail last weekend.

According to Harris County deputies, three people were walking from a bus stop when Sams hit them.

Two men, identified as Stefan Bailey and Walter McMahon, were killed in the crash, while one woman, Kimberly Heath, survived.

Investigators previously noted there are no sidewalks, and the area is not well-lit.

