Driver kills passenger during gunfight inside car in SE Houston, police say

Officers arrived at the scene and found the backseat passenger dead. Police said an argument sparked a gunfight inside the vehicle.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a driver shot and killed another man inside of his car in southeast Houston overnight.

The driver and a backseat passenger got into an argument inside of the car, and that's when a gunfight broke out, according to Houston police.

Officers arrived at the scene shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday and found the victim dead outside of the car in the 7900 block of Rockhill Street near Glen Valley Drive.

Police said the driver was wounded in the gunfight. He was detained and is being questioned.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office will discuss possible charges.

The car the men were in crashed, police said, though it's unclear if the crash happened before or after shots were fired.

Investigators said they want to talk to a third man who was inside the car but not involved in the gunfight to get a better idea about what happened. He reportedly fled after shots were fired.