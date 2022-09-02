Man killed in crash after vehicle stalls in main lane of Eastex Freeway

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The driver of a car stalled on the Eastex Freeway overnight was killed when his car was struck.

Officials received a 911 call about a stranded white Jaguar disabled in a moving lane in the 10900 block of the I-69 Eastex Freeway northbound near Little York around 1 a.m. Friday.

About five minutes later, another call came in reporting a major crash at the same location.

Harris County sheriff's deputies said a ride share driver in a GMC Yukon was on her way home and did not see the Jaguar stopped in the main lanes before slamming into it.

The driver of the stalled car died at the scene, deputies said. The driver of the GMC was treated for minor injuries.

Investigators said the ride share driver showed no signs of intoxication.