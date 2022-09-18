Driver killed in fiery crash after slamming into concrete pillar in W. Harris County, deputies say

According to deputies, the victim was driving a white Mercedes when they lost control before hitting a concrete pillar on Westheimer Road.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver burned to death after crashing into a concrete pillar early Sunday in west Harris County, according to deputies.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. on Westheimer Road near Addicks Clodine Road.

The victim, who was driving a white Mercedes, lost control before hitting a pillar, HCSO said.

Officials said that's when the car burst into flames with the driver inside.

According to deputies, no one else was inside that vehicle.