Robbery suspect arrested after crashing stolen car during chase in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of robbing two people at gunpoint in southwest Houston this week, pistol-whipping one of them, then crashing a stolen car in a police chase has been arrested.

But still, there is no word on his alleged accomplice.

David Koroma, 20, is being held in the Harris County jail after being arrested the same day these robberies and a chase took place.

Investigators told Eyewitness News this all started at about 12 a.m. in the 11600 block of Briar Forest.

Two men, one of them believed to be Koroma, approached a DoorDash driver and took his wallet, according to police.

Officers said one of the suspects pistol-whipped the driver before they both took off in the driver's car.

Using that stolen car, police believe the masked men went on to rob Norma Johnson at gunpoint after she got home from work about an hour later near Bissonnet and Beltway.

Police said they were able to find the car with both men inside near Briar Forest and Woodland Park Drive using Flock cameras.

When officers tried to stop the stolen car, they took off and eventually crashed into another car at Westheimer and Hays.

The suspects ran off, but only one got away.

Police caught Koroma and took him under arrest.

Saturday afternoon Eyewitness News spoke with Johnson about the robbery.

"At that moment all I thought of was my kids 00:05:06 and I was like, you know what, this is not even worth it," the robbery victim said. "I just let everything go."

A motion has been filed to deny Koroma bail because he was already under supervision, having pleaded guilty to participating in a shootout in the parking lot of a northwest Houston gas station in 2020.

