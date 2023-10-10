Baytown man convicted in ex-girlfriend's murder gets life sentence, prosecutors say

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- After a five-day trial, a man is facing a life sentence for shooting his ex-girlfriend to death in Baytown three years ago, according to prosecutors.

A Harris County jury sentenced 40-year-old Robert Joseph Roberts to life in prison and a $10,000 fine for the murder of 31-year-old Jazmin Simone Garrett.

The shooting happened back in October 2020 when Garrett was living in an apartment in Baytown, and Roberts was apparently living in New Orleans, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Investigators said the couple had only dated for about three months, and broke up after allegations of abuse.

"This man thought he should be allowed to control a woman he had a brief relationship with, and when the relationship ended, he executed her in cold blood," District Attorney Kim Ogg said.

On Oct. 28, 2020, Roberts drove from New Orleans to Garrett's apartment complex in the 900 block of Northwood Drive.

The DA said Roberts met up with a friend in Spring after not seeing Garrett's car at the apartment. At about 4 a.m., the friend came back with Roberts, allegedly not knowing what was to come.

Investigators said Roberts can be seen on surveillance video watching her apartment wearing a mask and lurking around her car.

Garrett came out of the apartment and got into her car at about 5 a.m. to go to work when she was confronted by Roberts, according to deputies.

After talking for a few minutes, Roberts fired three shots and killed her. The DA said he walked to his friend's car, they drove back to Spring, and Roberts went to Louisiana.

The Baytown Police Department said investigators identified Roberts as a suspect from the surveillance video.

Police tracked his cell phone, which showed his location before, during, and after the murder, according to the DA.

Prosecutors said Roberts' friend told police what happened the night of the deadly shooting.

"This was an ambush, a planned-out execution, of someone he could no longer control," prosecutors said. "Once he lost that control of her, he ended her life in a calculated and premeditated hit."

If you need help getting out of a domestic violence situation, call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or call AVDA at 713-224-9911. You can also click here to chat with an advocate online. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and need help, call 713-528-3625.