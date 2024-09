Motive unclear after nephew allegedly shoots uncle in the chest in Acres Homes area, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in stable condition after he was shot by his nephew on Sunday, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident was reported at around 4:30 a.m. in the 5900 block of Easter Street.

Police say the nephew stood up and shot his uncle in the chest for unknown reasons.

The uncle was transported to a local hospital, and the nephew is in custody.

Police are investigating on what led up to the shooting.