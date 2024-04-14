Man dies weeks after wife allegedly shoots him during argument at Galleria-area apartment: police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has died less than a month after police say his wife shot him multiple times at their apartment in the Galleria area.

Investigators said the shooting was a result of an argument between the couple on March 21.

Court documents show the victim's wife is facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. The Harris County Clerk's website shows the charge has not been upgraded.

Keaiirra Shavoiyae Chidozie is out on bond and awaiting her next court date on May 23.

She and her husband, Michael Chidozie, shared two children. According to investigators, they were home when Keaiirra shot him.

"I never would have thought something like that would happen," Francis Abah, Michael's friend, said.

Houston police got called to the scene and found Michael Chidozie shot, but he was still alive.

His wife and two kids were nearby in the parking lot.

A 911 call came in alerting police that they were frantic.

"A female with two kids was running around asking for help" can be heard over the radio.

Investigators say Keaiira admitted to shooting her husband because she feared for her safety.

During an argument, she allegedly walked to the bedroom in their apartment, and Michael followed her, and that is when she shot him.

Court documents show he was shot twice in the torse, once in the arm, and once in the chest.

"They were just like every other couple who every now and again had issues, but I was expecting they would work it out," Abah said.

"But you never saw them be violent towards each other," ABC13 reporter Alex Bozarjian asked.

"No, not at all," Abah answered.

Abah said he and Michael became friends in 2018.

Their kids often played together.

"We just envisioned this whole big family get together. It is very tragic. His exit was a painful one," Abah said.

At just 26 years old, Michael died from complications at Ben Taub Hospital on April 8, 18 days after he was shot.

It eats at Abah, who wanted the chance to speak with Michael about that night.

"In order to be a good judge of the story, you have to hear from both sides, and Michael didn't get the chance to actually tell us what happened," Abah said.

Abah said he and Michael bonded over their Nigerian pride.

He said the father of two was just scratching the surface of his natural body-building career and making a name for himself.

"He's ingrained in every memory; each time I go through my phone, I can literally just remember what we were doing and where we were," Abah said.

It''s a tough pill to swallow, and something he feels didn't need to happen had the couple sought help.

"It can be a counseling, but don't leave it in there because the more it grows, then you will be stretched to your very limit to do something so shocking as this tragic stuff that just happened. That's my advice to everyone out there," Abah said.

Michael's family and friends are trying to raise money to send his body back home to Nigeria.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with expenses.

