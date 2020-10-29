Several suspects still at-large after violent week across Houston area

SUNDAY, OCT. 25, 2020

At 5:35 a.m., Harris County Sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting at Copper Lodge Apartments at 1000 Cypress Station Drive. When deputies arrived, they found a 27-year-old man lying in the driveway near building No. 2. He had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Houston Northwest Medical Center, where he died.



While deputies were at the scene, they noticed a blood trail leading down the driveway, towards the front of the complex. That's where deputies found a second victim, a 26-year-old man. He was shot at least once. Authorities said the shooting occurred in the parking lot near building No. 2. At least two different guns were used and eight to 10 shots were fired. If anyone has information, you're asked to contact HCSO's Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS(8477).

Around 11:15 p.m., a 24-year-old man was shot at 8201 Richmond Ave. When police arrived to the scene, they found the man, with multiple gunshot wounds, lying in the apartment complex parking lot. He was taken to Ben Taub Hospital where he died. There is no known suspect or motive at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS(8477).

MONDAY, OCT. 26, 2020

The first homicide in Fort Bend County since January happened Monday morning, deputies said. Matthew Reshon Jacobs, 32, was suspected of shooting and killing his ex-wife's boyfriend, 28-year-old Martez Hunt. According to the county sheriff's office, Jacobs waited in his car outside the ex-wife's house for the couple to come home. The woman was able to exit the car and escape before Jacobs started shooting, but Hunt lost control and crashed into a nearby fence. He later died at the scene. Jacobs turned himself in to Missouri City police.

Around 5:15 p.m., 18-year-old Donald Dixon was playing basketball with his friends at a park at 5922 Beaconridge Drive in southwest Houston, when a suspect arrived with his own basketball, police say. They all played a pickup game. When the game ended, Dixon and his friends celebrated by throwing the basketball into the air. But authorities say that's when Dixon and the suspect started arguing. According to police, the suspect went back to his vehicle to get his gun and shot Dixon, who fired back with his own weapon.



Dixon drove himself to HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland before being transferred by LifeFlight to HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake. It's unknown if the suspect, who got away in a black Toyota Camry, was injured.



Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

On Sharpview Drive in west Houston, Elsik High School sophomore, 16-year-old Mareja Pratt, was shot to death and two others were injured in a shooting that may have been caused by a family "social media beef," officers said. The two victims shot, a 20-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, were taken to the hospital. The suspected shooter fired his weapon 15 times and left the scene with two other women, HPD said.

Houston police said another shooting happened at Gessner and West Airport that might be related to the incident at Sharpview Drive, which is about 15 minutes away. No other details were released.

A man shot to death at a west Houston apartment complex was trying to shield his girlfriend's 11-year-old son, multiple neighbors and the victim's ex told ABC13. The shots rang out on Old Farm Road. Despite the man's efforts to protect the child, the 11-year-old was still wounded. The boy remains in a hospital in critical condition. According to the victim's ex-girlfriend, the man killed was Emanuel Solomon, who was known as a rapper on YouTube called "Montana22."



As of Oct. 27, police have not made any arrests and have not released descriptions of any suspects.

Police are looking for suspects accused of shooting at a crowd while driving by at 6200 Westward. Officers chased the suspects' car for a bit before they ran away on foot, HPD said. No victims were located.

TUESDAY, OCT. 27, 2020

Around 9:30 p.m., a man was returning home to the 9600 block of Garden City after getting takeout. Police say the man told them he was walking up the staircase to his apartment when another man came up to him and started shooting. The victim said he was not robbed.



The victim was taken to the hospital and was expected to survive. There were no witnesses, suspect descriptions or motives at last check.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28, 2020

Around 5:22 a.m., Baytown police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Northwood Drive. A 31-year-old woman was found dead inside her car. She had been shot multiple times and appeared to have been sitting in her car at the time of the shooting.



Detectives are asking anyone who may have information about this Murder to contact the Baytown Police Department Homicide Division at 281-420-7181. You can also contact Baytown Crime Stoppers at 281-427-TIPS (8477), download the P3 Community app, or go to Baytowncrimestoppers.com and click on the "Submit a Tip" link. You will be given a unique code number. If the information results in a suspect being arrested and charged, you can use the same code number to collect up to $5,000.

A 51-year-old woman, identified as Ramona Jones, was found stabbed to death around 8:55 a.m. at 4500 Idaho St. A witness found Jones lying in a drainage ditch. She had multiple stab wounds.



Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Police are searching for the suspect who killed a woman and shot two men in the Sunnyside neighborhood around 10:30 p.m. It happened outside a home on Aledo near Cullen. Police have not released information on a possible suspect or motive, but a man was taken into custody to determine his relationship to the scene.



Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

HPD responded to a shooting call around 10:30 p.m. at the Magnolia Terrace Apartments, where a man was found dead in the middle of the parking lot. He had been shot several times.



Police say the victim was there to meet someone, but a motive is unknown. Police have no information on a suspect at this time.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been a difficult week across Houston and the surrounding areas when it comes to violent crime. Between Monday and Tuesday alone, there were at least six different shootings that ended with three people dead.Sadly, it appears that since Oct. 25, there hasn't been one day where someone wasn't shot or found dead.Here are the incidents reported according to the Houston Police Department and other law enforcement agencies.In several of the instances listed, the shooter or person responsible is still at-large.Where available, we tried to provide information where you can contact authorities to provide tips or give more information.