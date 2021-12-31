Thieves caught on video stealing customer's Dodge Charger Hellcat from Houston dealership

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2524349" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video of a high-speed chase on the East Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A trio of thieves was caught on camera stealing a customer's Dodge Charger Hellcat from a well-known dealership in Houston.The River Oaks Chrysler Jeep Dodge dealership shared surveillance video with ABC13 of the incident, which happened on Tuesday.According to the dealership, the thieves pulled up in a Mercedes, drove into the service department and waited two hours until the showroom closed before taking off in the Hellcat.The dealership's president, Alan Helfman, thinks even the Mercedes the thieves drove in was stolen."They took the front license plate off. They put paper plates on the back of it, and they commit a crime. I mean you gotta get some license plate readers or something. You gotta stop some of this stuff," Helfman said.Whoever the thieves are, they appeared to leave behind some crucial evidence.Someone was cut while breaking the window of another vehicle.Now Houston Police are checking to see if the blood samples match anyone in their database.