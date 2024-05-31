At least 20 cars broken into at gated Greenway Plaza apartment: 'We just expect to have security'

Residents at The Grand at Upper Kirby are asking for more from the complex after at least 20 cars were broken into in their gated garage.

Residents at The Grand at Upper Kirby are asking for more from the complex after at least 20 cars were broken into in their gated garage.

Residents at The Grand at Upper Kirby are asking for more from the complex after at least 20 cars were broken into in their gated garage.

Residents at The Grand at Upper Kirby are asking for more from the complex after at least 20 cars were broken into in their gated garage.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating after at least 20 cars were broken into inside a gated parking garage at a Greenway Plaza apartment building.

Residents at The Grand at Upper Kirby, who asked not to be identified, say they made the discovery Thursday morning.

"This is by far the worst thing that could have possibly happened to me," a Mercedes owner, who was planning to attend his niece's graduation when he discovered one of his back windows had been smashed and $400 in cash taken, said.

"It's something that I can't get back. My niece graduated. We waited 18 years for this," he said.

Three of the windows on a Jeep parked in the garage were broken. The owner said all that was taken was some change.

"I'm not judging the people that broke into all the cars. I don't know (their) situation," he said.

But he said he is judging the owners of the complex.

"We stay in probably the most premium areas in Houston, and we just expect to have security," he said.

Residents said they need security guards since the gated parking garage isn't preventing thieves and non-residents from entering.

"You got people that bring food in here and drop groceries off. You need to meet them down in the front. I don't want (anybody) that's not used to this type of lifestyle to just be able to just walk up in here," the Jeep owner said.

ABC13 emailed property managers about residents' concerns but hasn't heard back.

For news updates, follow Luke Jones on Facebook, X and Instagram.