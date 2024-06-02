As many as 18 cars broken into at The Millennium High Street apartment complex

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a second rash of car break-ins at another upscale apartment complex.

Two of the victims say officers told them 18 cars were broken into Thursday morning in the parking garage at The Millennium High Street apartments on Westheimer near Highland Village.

Eyewitness News previously reported on 20 cars that were broken into in the garage at The Grand at Upper Kirby that same day.

"The element of safety is totally shattered, especially when it occurred in a garage, especially when it's in an area where supposedly there is security," Tini Yarima, who said it's the second time in three years her car has been broken into at The Millennium, said.

This time, the thieves took electronics as well as her passport and Social Security card.

"I don't even know what they would do with that," Yarima said.

Tenants at The Grand had taken issue with the lack of security guards at the complex.

"I don't want nobody that's not used to this type of lifestyle to just be able to just walk up in here," a tenant told Eyewitness News on Thursday.

While The Millennium does have security patrols, tenants there say they clearly aren't deterring thieves.

"I mean, 18 cars when you have a service patrol that apparently does laps every hour?" one of the victims of Thursday's break-ins said.

On May 8, another Millennium tenant said one of his trucks was broken into and that another was stolen.

"It's not working. Something is not working," he said.

Tenants say they're also concerned that management hasn't sent tenants any alerts about the break-ins.

"I know someone else that lives here and she didn't even know that this happened. I had to be the one to alert her. 'Hey, go check your car. Make sure that everything is okay,'" Yarima said.

Eyewitness News reached out to the apartment management company, but hasn't heard back.

