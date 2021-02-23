Santa Fe HS shooting suspect to remain in mental health facility for another 12 months

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1347032" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Go inside Texas State Hospital, where violent accused criminals get treatment designed to restore their competency to stand trial.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The teenager accused of the Santa Fe High School massacre will remain in a mental health facility for another 12 months.Dimitrios Pagourtzis was transferred from the Galveston County Jail to the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon during Dec. 2019, when he was 19 years old.In Nov. 2019, a judge ruled Pagourtzis was incompetent to stand trial.He was ordered "committed to and confined" to a Texas Department of State Health Services facility, the ruling stated at the time. Over that time period, Pagourtzis was set to be evaluated and treated to make him fit to stand trial. With the ruling, he won't be allowed to refuse treatment.An order from Oct. 2019 stated that Pagourtzis was unfit for trial, which had been moved to Fort Bend County.Pagourtzis' mental state has been the focus of several discussions between prosecutors and defense attorneys since the May 2018 shooting that killed 10 and injured 13 others.At one point, attorneys for Pagourtzis said his mental state had deteriorated to the point that he didn't understand the case before him.If convicted, he faces life in prison with the possibility of parole after 40 years.In June 2020, the parents of one of the shooting's survivors sued a website accused of selling ammunition to Pagourtzis.Chase Yarbrough's family filed a lawsuit accusing LuckyGunner.com of illegally suppling Pagourtzis with the bullets used in the shooting.Under federal law you must be at least 18 years old to buy shotgun ammo and 21 years old to buy handgun ammo.The suit alleges Pagourtzis was 17 at the time, and bought both using a gift card online.