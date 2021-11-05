Family fights for justice and change after 17-year-old Dickinson girl is killed in hit-and-run

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dickinson police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that killed a 17-year-old girl over the weekend.
Ziyanna Jones, a senior at Dickinson High School, was walking home from a Halloween party when an SUV struck her on Dickinson Avenue near 30th St., around 12:30 a.m. on Monday.
"My baby didn't deserve to die like that," Zaneta Wyatt said.
A growing memorial sits on the side of the road, where Jones was thrown after she was struck.
"He hit my baby and ran, and this is my baby's blood," Wyatt said, while pointing near the memorial.
Wyatt said her daughter had a bright future ahead of her. She was in choir, was a clarinet section leader on her school's band, and had plans to join the National Guard.
"She will be remembered for her kind heart and smile," Wyatt said. "She would do anything for anyone, even if she didn't know you."
Wyatt not only wants justice for Jones, who was the youngest of her five children, but she is also fighting for change on the busy road.
"Some sidewalks, lights, and stop signs," Wyatt said.
Wyatt and her family plan to create a petition to bring to the city.
"This has to happen before we lose someone else," Wyatt said. "I don't want my daughter's name to go down in vain."
As Dickinson police search for the hit and run driver, Wyatt said she forgives her daughter's killer.
"We forgive you because my baby would have (forgiven) you," she said.
Dickinson police are searching for a dark-colored SUV with damage to the passenger's side. If anyone has any information they are asked to contact police at 281-337-4700.
ABC13 reached out to Public Works for the City of Dickinson to see if changes to the road will be made but have not heard back.
The family has created a GoFundMe for anyone who would like to donate.
