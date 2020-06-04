Woman who shot man in head on Facebook Live to be released from prison early

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3293956" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Devyn Holmes was left in critical condition after being shot accidentally by a woman playing with a gun outside a Houston gas station.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5760714" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With the Facebook Live shooter awaiting her sentence, the victim in the case came face-to-face with the woman for the first time since he was wounded.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The woman who shot a man in the head while they were broadcasting on a Facebook Live stream is set to be released early from prison on shock probation, ABC13 has confirmed.Cassandra Damper was sentenced to serve 10 years for an aggravated assault count and five years for a tampering with evidence charge. She pleaded guilty in August to the counts after the April 2018 shooting of Devyn Holmes.Damper was to serve the sentences concurrently.A judge ruled in favor of granting the shock probation on Thursday after Damper's attorney, Monique Sparks, filed a motion. A hearing was held in May.Holmes was shot in the head while he, Damper and another man were inside a vehicle streaming to Facebook. Holmes survived, but has had to undergo rigorous rehab since then.On the stand last year, Damper confessed, "I shot Devyn," while recounting what happened on April 1, 2018. She also read a letter in court addressed to Holmes, expressing remorse, sorrow and sympathy for what he's gone through."Please know how sorry I am during this tough time," Damper read. "I cannot imagine what you are going through or what you are feeling since this tragic accident. There is no amount of anything I can give you. It has hurt me even more to be unable to assist or be by your side during this recovery process."Damper has been in state prison for nearly six months. She will be transferred back to the Harris County Jail and wait for the next court setting. That's when the judge will lay out the conditions of her probation for the next nine and a half years.It's unknown when she will be formally released.