Man's shooting on FB Live was no accident, mother says

Attorney for suspect charged in facebook live shooting, has subpoened video from Facebook.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The defense attorney for the woman accused of shooting a man in the head during a Facebook Live broadcast has subpoenaed that live stream video from Facebook.

In court records, Monique Sparks says she wants the entire video that recorded the shooting of Devyn Holmes.

Holmes was shot in the head while sitting inside a parked car on April 1, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos

The video was watched by thousands of people, even Devyn himself.



Harris County prosecutor Joshua Phanco previously told Eyewitness News that the recording was shocking to watch.

"It's one of the most tragic things I've probably ever seen," Phanco said. "The level of recklessness that is used in this case is really obscene."

Houston police investigators described the shooting as accidental.

In the video, Damper is seen talking into a cell phone, broadcasting the scene on Facebook Live.

She appears to be addressing Facebook viewers before pulling the trigger.
Devyn's mother, Sheree Holmes, does not believe the shooting was accidental.

"I didn't see an accident. Even if you accidentally pull the trigger, you don't accidentally put one in the chamber," Holmes said. "She pulled that back, that's not an accident."

Sheree says she is now focused on her son's full recovery.

They hope to see Devyn walking unassisted by the anniversary of the shooting.

Monique Sparks declined to comment on the case today.

The next court date for this case is Jan. 31.

