MAKING PROGRESS: Facebook Live shooting victim Devyn Holmes able to whisper and eat

The man who was shot in the head on Facebook Live on Easter Sunday is recovering. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man who was shot in the head during a live stream on Facebook appears to be improving.

Devyn Holmes is still going through therapy to help him recover, but according to posts on the Do It For Devyn Facebook page, he has now started swallowing and eating.

His family says he is also whispering more now and no longer needs American Sign Language or writing on a board to communicate.

Holmes was shot while he was inside a vehicle with a woman and another man outside a Valero gas station on Almeda and Southmore in southwest Houston on Easter Sunday.

The woman, identified as Cassandra Damper, allegedly fired the shot. Damper has been charged with aggravated assault with reckless serious bodily injury.

Devyn was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Since the shooting, Devyn's family has provided updates on his progress on Facebook and through a GoFundMe account that has raised over $40,000.

"The family strongly believes that the prayers and support they have received from all over the nation and the world are fueling Devyn's remarkable recovery," family attorney Shanna Hennigan said in a statement.

