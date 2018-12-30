Devyn Holmes thanks supporters 8 months after being shot in head on Facebook Live

It's been over eight months since Devyn Holmes was accidentally shot in the head on Facebook Live. Now he's thanking supporters as he continues recovering.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Eight months after being accidentally shot in the head on Facebook Live, Devyn Holmes took to his Facebook page to thank his supporters and update them on his recovery process.

Holmes appeared in good spirits as he streamed himself with his mom on Facebook Live Sunday afternoon.

"You just got to stay focused and keep pushing," Holmes said in the video.

Holmes was released from the hospital back in September and was cheered at a gathering in Galveston County.

Devyn Holmes continues journey to recovery and is out of the hospital.



In August, Holmes began defying the odds as video showed he standing and exercising for the first time since the traumatic incident.

Man shot on Facebook now standing


More recently, Holmes was able to go home for the first time since March to celebrate Christmas with his family.



The shooter, Cassandra Damper, is charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and tampering with evidence.

Anyone who would like to donate to assist with medical bills can mail donations to P.O. Box 16258, Galveston, TX 77552.

