Facebook Live shooting victim Devyn Holmes now standing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --In a new video recently shared by family, Devyn Holmes, the man shot in the head during a Facbook Live broadcast, is seen standing and exercising for the first time since sustaining the traumatic injury.
In early August, his mother Sheree Holmes posted another video showing Devyn sitting and speaking.
"Team 3Stakks, I'd like to thank y'all for your prayers and support," Devyn said in the video.
Through the months of recovery, Devyn reached other milestones, beginning with breathing on his own, then writing, and regaining his motor skills like throwing a ball.
As his physical therapy ramps up, the legal case against the woman seen firing the shot continues.
Cassandra Damper is charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and tampering with evidence.
In order to help pay for medical bills, the family has established a GoFundMe account.
