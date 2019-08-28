Woman pleads guilty to shooting man in the head inside car while on Facebook Live

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The woman accused of shooting a man in the head during a Facebook Live stream pleaded guilty Wednesday morning.

Cassandra Damper pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with reckless serious bodily injury. On Easter Sunday in 2018, Damper, Devyn Holmes and another man were sitting in a car outside of a Valero gas station in southwest Houston streaming live on Facebook. Court records say Damper's gun went off, striking Holmes in the head.

Sentencing is scheduled for a later date, which will include statements from the victim. However, Holmes' aunt says he is not in the shape to travel to court for the statements.

Holmes has been making big leaps in his recovery after the horrific digital display. New video posted to Holmes' Instagram page shows him standing up without any help.

Damper was previously charged with tampering with evidence after police said she tried to wipe off her hands before testing for gun powder residue.

