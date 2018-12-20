New video of Facebook Live shooting victim shows Devyn Holmes practicing standing up

EMBED </>More Videos

New video shows the latest progress of Facebook Live shooting victim, Devyn Holmes.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The man who was shot in the head during a Facebook Live stream continues making progress!

A video posted this month to the Do it for Devyn Facebook page shows 27-year-old Devyn Holmes as he practices standing up.

Devyn's recent accomplishment is one of many since being released from the hospital earlier this year.

EMBED More News Videos

Devyn Holmes continues journey to recovery and is out of the hospital.



In an August update, Holmes was seen standing and exercising for the first time since the traumatic incident.

EMBED More News Videos

Man shot on Facebook now standing



Through the months of recovery, Holmes reached other milestones, beginning with breathing on his own, then writing, and regaining his motor skills like throwing a ball.

A representative from the Do It For Devyn Facebook says he hopes to walk before the anniversary of the incident. Holmes is currently going through physical therapy in Galveston.

As his physical therapy ramps up, the legal case against the woman seen firing the shot continues.

Cassandra Damper is charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and tampering with evidence. Her next court date is set for Jan. 31.

Anyone who would like to donate to assist with medical bills can mail donations to P.O. Box 16258, Galveston, TX 77552.

READ MORE:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
facebook liveshootingcaught on cameraHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bar employees charged in deadly crash walk out of jail
Trump tells GOP leaders he won't sign bill to avoid shutdown
Security guard charged with robbery and assault
Flying tire smashes into woman's windshield on North Freeway
Mother found dead in her car in bizarre murder mystery
Man arrested nearly 40 years after teen's brutal murder
Yemeni mother reunited with dying son at hospital
Wife shoots husband and takes him to fire station: Deputies
Show More
Need a break from making breakfast?
Officers hurt in 3-vehicle crash on North Freeway
Woman wakes up to find intruder touching her in her bedroom
Mom charged after kids found home alone
Houston restaurants open on Christmas Day
More News