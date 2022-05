Harris Co. Deputy Robert 'Adam' Howard's funeral set for Wednesday

EMBED >More News Videos Sheriff Ed Gonzalez asked for prayers after one of his deputies was critically injured in a crash on Tomball Parkway. the deputy later died.

Today at 7pm, 9-yr-old Anthony Garcia will run 1-mile in honor of fallen HCSO Deputy Adam Howard. At the same time, in Florida, Zechariah Cartledge (https://t.co/AbQCebE5de) will be doing the same. Come out & support Anthony at Krimmel Intermediate, 7070 FM-2920 (Spring) #HouNews pic.twitter.com/1EEjoCLFer — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 17, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Funeral arrangements for the fallen Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Robert "Adam" Howard are set for Wednesday morning, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.Gonzalez said funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, May 18, at Community Faith Church on Becker Road in Hockley.The family visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., and a public visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., with the funeral service following at 11 a.m.Additionally, Gonzalez announced Running 4 Heroes will run one mile on Tuesday night in honor of fallen Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Robert "Adam" Howard.Nine-year-old Anthony Garcia will run at 7 p.m. at Krimmel Intermediate, 7070 FM-2920. In Florida, Zechariah Cartledge will be doing the same.Howard, 27, was killed in a crash on Highway 249 on Wednesday.Officials said the deputy's vehicle hit the back of a stopped 18-wheeler on Highway 249, causing his vehicle to tear apart in what Gonzalez called a "pretty horrific impact."He was rushed to the hospital after the crash, where he later died.Howard, who grew up in Jersey Village and was a Cy-Woods High School grad, leaves behind a wife, a 5-year-old son, and a 2-year-old daughter.Last Friday, Houston-area law enforcement officers paused and saluted Howard as his body was taken to a funeral home following his death.