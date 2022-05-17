Harris Co. Deputy Robert 'Adam' Howard's funeral set for Wednesday

The video above is from a previous report.
Gonzalez said funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, May 18, at Community Faith Church on Becker Road in Hockley.
The family visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., and a public visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., with the funeral service following at 11 a.m.
Additionally, Gonzalez announced Running 4 Heroes will run one mile on Tuesday night in honor of fallen Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Robert "Adam" Howard.
Nine-year-old Anthony Garcia will run at 7 p.m. at Krimmel Intermediate, 7070 FM-2920. In Florida, Zechariah Cartledge will be doing the same.
Howard, 27, was killed in a crash on Highway 249 on Wednesday.
Officials said the deputy's vehicle hit the back of a stopped 18-wheeler on Highway 249, causing his vehicle to tear apart in what Gonzalez called a "pretty horrific impact."
He was rushed to the hospital after the crash, where he later died.
Howard, who grew up in Jersey Village and was a Cy-Woods High School grad, leaves behind a wife, a 5-year-old son, and a 2-year-old daughter.
Last Friday, Houston-area law enforcement officers paused and saluted Howard as his body was taken to a funeral home following his death.
