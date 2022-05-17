officer killed

Harris Co. Deputy Robert 'Adam' Howard's funeral set for Wednesday

EMBED <>More Videos

Law enforcement salutes fallen Harris Co. deputy during procession

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Funeral arrangements for the fallen Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Robert "Adam" Howard are set for Wednesday morning, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The video above is from a previous report.

Gonzalez said funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, May 18, at Community Faith Church on Becker Road in Hockley.

The family visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., and a public visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., with the funeral service following at 11 a.m.

Additionally, Gonzalez announced Running 4 Heroes will run one mile on Tuesday night in honor of fallen Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Robert "Adam" Howard.

Nine-year-old Anthony Garcia will run at 7 p.m. at Krimmel Intermediate, 7070 FM-2920. In Florida, Zechariah Cartledge will be doing the same.

Howard, 27, was killed in a crash on Highway 249 on Wednesday.

Officials said the deputy's vehicle hit the back of a stopped 18-wheeler on Highway 249, causing his vehicle to tear apart in what Gonzalez called a "pretty horrific impact."

ORIGINAL REPORT: 27-year-old Harris Co. deputy dies after crashing into back of tractor-trailer stopped on Hwy. 249
EMBED More News Videos

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez asked for prayers after one of his deputies was critically injured in a crash on Tomball Parkway. the deputy later died.



He was rushed to the hospital after the crash, where he later died.

Howard, who grew up in Jersey Village and was a Cy-Woods High School grad, leaves behind a wife, a 5-year-old son, and a 2-year-old daughter.

Last Friday, Houston-area law enforcement officers paused and saluted Howard as his body was taken to a funeral home following his death.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countycar crashfatal crashfuneralfreewayofficer killedharris county sheriffs officecrash
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER KILLED
Law enforcement salutes fallen Harris Co. deputy during procession
Judge sets $750,000 bond for teen accused in deputy's murder
3 suspects denied bond in death of Harris Co. sheriff's deputy
Hearing on whether men charged in deputy's murder will receive bail
TOP STORIES
11-year-old has spinal cord fracture after drive-by shooting, mom says
3 arrested in scheme that fueled cellphone thefts, investigators say
Grid 'more reliable than before' to address summer demand, ERCOT says
Hotel clerk punched by robbery suspect who tried stealing her purse
Bonds set at $1M for mom, $250K for dad in 2-year-old boy's death
Missing woman found dead in car after 9-hour search in N. Harris Co.
All XFL games to air on ESPN, Disney platforms
Show More
Man claims self-defense in shooting death of woman, HPD says
Suspect missed 2 months of rent before alleged kidnapping, victim says
Wildfire smoke brings haze but rain could wash it away this weekend
New report ranks Houston neighbor as 2nd richest county in Texas
You can now order 3rd round of free at-home COVID-19 tests
More TOP STORIES News