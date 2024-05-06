Houston Texans chairman, head coach offer positive update on WR after shooting: 'Tank will be fine'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When asked about Houston Texans receiver Tank Dell, Hannah McNair's relief was audible.

The vice president of the Texans Foundation reacted to a question on Monday about Dell's recovery with a deep breath.

"That's hard," she said.

Just over a week after Dell was caught in between two men firing at least seven shots at a Florida event, the close call is still fresh for everyone in the Texans organization.

WATCH: ABC13 report on Tank Dell's progress after shooting

Houston Texans top brass offered a positive prognosis for wide receiver Tank Dell, a week after he was hit in a shootout during a Florida event.

Speaking at the Texans Charity Golf Classic, team chairman and CEO Cal McNair said he had talked with Dell just a few days ago. Cal McNair didn't want to share private conversation details, but the outlook is positive.

"We're just grateful," Cal McNair said. "I believe no one was seriously hurt. But it looks like Tank will make a full recovery. We saw him in the office the other day, and he looked good, in good spirits. But he'll have to rehab and get back to where he was."

Dell suffered what the team called a "minor wound" when two men began shooting at one another at a private event in Sanford, Florida, in the early hours of April 28.

The Seminole County sheriff said in a briefing that at least seven shots were fired by the two men from two handguns, one a 9mm, the other a .45 caliber.

In video and still images from the scene, Dell can be seen directly between the two men firing shots. Authorities said a total of 10 people were wounded in the shooting, but all are expected to recover.

"I talked with Tank. We had a good conversation. I've talked to him several times, and Tank will be fine," head coach DeMeco Ryans added.

For more on this story, follow Greg Bailey on Facebook, X and Instagram.

SEE MORE: Houston Texans WR Tank Dell stood between 2 gunmen when he was wounded, video shows