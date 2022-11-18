Delano Burkes missing: 26-year-old Houston man vanishes after bar hopping in the Heights

He left his friends behind at McIntyre's Bar just after midnight on Nov. 13, HPD and Texas EquuSearch say.

Here's what you can do to help.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A night out in Houston typically pales in comparison to those in places like Las Vegas, the setting of the famed R-rated cinematic romp "The Hangover," the plot of which involves a friend's disappearance during a booze-filled evening.

But unlike that comedic, fictionalized world, the family and friends of a 26-year-old Houston man are in a real-life, stress-filled wait for a resolution in their loved one's disappearance after search crews say he vanished after bar hopping in the Heights over the weekend.

According to the Houston Police Department, Delano Burkes, just after 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 13, leaving McIntyre's Bar on West 20th Street, where several bars are located.

As of Friday, Burkes has not been seen or heard from as the nonprofit organization Texas EquuSearch sent a small team to a wooded area near White Oak Bay Bike Path along East TC Jester, which is less than a mile away from where he was last seen.

Mark Edwards, who is the group's search coordinator, told ABC13 that they started searching the day before, combing the area and putting up flyers. They also said Burkes was at Moonshine Deck, which is a neighboring bar to McIntyre's.

He walked westbound before disappearing, Edwards said.

The group added that Burkes has his phone with him but calls have gone straight to voicemail. They also learned that some of the friends he left behind that night also tried to look for him. When they couldn't find him, they left with his car and headed home, Edwards said.

Was Burkes in distress? Cameras may have captured him

Eyewitness News went out to the search area Friday afternoon, where Burkes' mother, wife, and friends were canvassing for any sign of their loved one.

Burkes' family is in possession of surveillance camera footage from a storage facility and bar that appears to show him in some distress and running away that night.

ABC13 obtained the video and is airing it on evening editions of Eyewitness News.

His disappearance also necessitated the use of a Houston police drone launching in the area.

Burkes' description

Delano Burkes, right, is shown in a photo made public by Houston police. He's believed to have vanished on Nov. 13, 2022. Surveillance footage, left, appears to show him. Courtesy: Burkes family/Houston Police

Burkes turned 26 back in September. Police say he's a Black man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, and 200 pounds, with a medium brown complexion. He has brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black and gray plaid, button-up shirt and blue jeans. HPD also released a photo of Burkes taken that night before he was gone.

Police urge anyone who has seen or located Burkes to call HPD's Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.