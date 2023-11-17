Deer Park High School student Marissa Burke was taken off life support after she was hit by a suspected drunk driver while walking home on Tuesday.

Deer Park HS student dies after being hit by suspected drunk driver while walking home

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- A Deer Park High School student who was hit by a suspected drunk driver earlier this week has died, ABC13 learned Friday.

Marissa Burke, 17, was walking home from the school's south campus on Tuesday at about 3:30 p.m. when she was hit by a truck along Georgia Avenue and Wildwood Drive.

She was flown to the hospital via Life Flight.

On Tuesday, communication from Deer Park ISD officials indicated that the student had died, and the community was mourning her loss.

On Wednesday, however, a spokesperson for the school district confirmed that the initial communication had been sent in error. He said emergency officials told the school at about 6:40 p.m. that the student had died. At about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, they reportedly received word that the initial report was inaccurate and apologized for the erroneous communication.

Marissa's family decided to take her off life support Thursday night.

Authorities identified the accused driver as 55-year-old Leland Smith.

According to court records, Smith was intoxicated.

He was arrested for DWI and has been charged with intoxication assault, however, that charge could be upgraded following Marissa's death.

