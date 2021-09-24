crash

Deaf woman killed by speeding hit-and-run driver in NE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman, who family members say was deaf, was hit and killed in a crash in her northeast Houston neighborhood Friday morning.

Houston police blocked in the 9000 block of Shreveport Boulevard, where SkyEye was able to capture a white vehicle left in a ditch on the side of a road. The vehicle's windshield appeared smashed in.

Police said the driver of a white Nissan Altima was speeding down the road and trying to overtake a black Kia Forte. The Nissan driver crashed into the Kia, with the impact causing the white vehicle to then hit the woman on the side of the street.

Police add the Nissan driver took off on foot, covered in blood. The person is being described only as a Hispanic male.

HPD has not immediately identified the pedestrian in the crash, but family members at the scene told Eyewitness News the woman who died was 58-year-old Brenda Ball. They said she would always walk the street to collect cans.

This is the second deadly hit-and-run crash that HPD has investigated this morning. A woman who police say was checking a flat tire was hit on the West Loop in the Meyerland area. The victim was killed in that incident.

Anyone with information on the wanted driver's identity is urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

