Man shot to death after shoving match in Midtown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A shoving match between men escalated into a deadly shooting on a sidewalk in Midtown, according to police.

It happened at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Webster and Milam.

Police said they believe one of the men pulled out a gun in the middle of an argument and shot the other man in the chest.

Both men may be homeless, according to police.

The suspect was gone before officers arrived to the scene.
