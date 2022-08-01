Police offer reward as they search for suspect(s) wanted in deadly shooting on Westheimer Road

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for the suspect(s) responsible for a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in east Houston, according to authorities.

On Feb. 21 at about 9:35 p.m., police responded to the shooting in the 8800 block of Westheimer Rd.

Upon arrival, officers found a man unresponsive in the parking lot of the apartment complex with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, according to the Houston Police Department.

Paramedics pronounced the victim, identified as 33-year-old Gonzalo Lauzurique Garcia, dead at the scene.

Gonzalo Garcia, 33, was shot and killed on Monday, February 21, 2022. Garcia's family asks the community for help with identifying the suspect(s) responsible for his murder.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

