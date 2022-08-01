Police offer reward as they search for suspect(s) wanted in deadly shooting on Westheimer Road

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for the suspect(s) responsible for a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in east Houston, according to authorities.
On Feb. 21 at about 9:35 p.m., police responded to the shooting in the 8800 block of Westheimer Rd.
Upon arrival, officers found a man unresponsive in the parking lot of the apartment complex with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, according to the Houston Police Department.
Paramedics pronounced the victim, identified as 33-year-old Gonzalo Lauzurique Garcia, dead at the scene.
