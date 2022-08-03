2 men charged with capital murder in shooting and carjacking that left 2 dead in southeast Houston

Police said there was a transaction between two cars before the shooting. At one point, a bunch of cash was scattered, and the shooter grabbed it before taking off.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people have been charged with capital murder in the deadly shooting of two men following a carjacking and police chase earlier this week.

Authorities identified the suspects as 18-year-old Evan Scott Redmond and 19-year-old Camren Keith Johnson.

In court appearances Wednesday morning, both suspects were denied bond.

The identities of the victims, ages 20 and 22, have not been released.

Houston police responded to a shooting call at a convenience store at 10658 Monroe Road at about 1:35 a.m. Monday where they found one of the victims inside the business.

He had been shot multiple times. Paramedics took him to an area hospital, where he later died.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 2 dead, 2 in custody after shooting and carjacking at gas station in southeast Houston

Detectives said it all began when the victims, who were in a white Mercedes, met up with the suspects, who were in black Nissan Altima, in the parking lot.

Investigators believe some sort of transaction was happening.

Redmond got out of the front passenger side of the Altima and climbed into the Mercedes, according to authorities.

Officials said that surveillance video evidence points to at least one shot fired.

Evan Scott Redmond (left) and Camren Keith Johnson (right) are both charged with capital murder.

After that, one victim got out of the driver's seat of the Mercedes and ran inside the store. That's when the Nissan left the scene and the Mercedes, which police say was stolen and driven by Redmond, followed.

"A bunch of money that was scattered, it appeared that a lot of the money was picked up by the shooter before he took off, when the driver exited the vehicle," Sgt. Michael Arrington said.

Officers found the second victim on the road in the 1000 block of Pearland Parkway. They said it appeared that he was thrown from the Mercedes.

The second victim suffered multiple gunshots wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers later spotted the stolen Mercedes and attempted a traffic stop.

Police said Redmond didn't stop, sparking a chase.

It ended when the Mercedes rolled over and crashed in the 2200 block of Dixie Farm Road.

Officers found Redmond in the driver's seat of the stolen vehicle, HPD said. He was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The 18-year-old reportedly admitted to his role in the shooting and subsequent incidents.

Investigators later found the Nissan at a residence in Pearland. Johnson was taken into custody without incident.

Police said he admitted to driving the Nissan.