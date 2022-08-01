Man found dead inside Pearland home after reports of gunshots in area, police say

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation into a man found dead inside a home in Pearland is underway, according to police.

Pearland police officers responded to reports of gunshots at about 3 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Blakely Grove Lane. That's when they found the man dead inside a home.

Based on an ongoing investigation, police said there is no known threat to the community.

If you know any information about the case, you are urged to contact the Pearland Crime Tip Line at 281-997-4211.

