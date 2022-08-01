2 dead, 2 in custody after shooting and carjacking at gas station in southeast Houston

Police said there was a transaction between two cars before the shooting. At one point, a bunch of cash was scattered, and the shooter grabbed it before taking off.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people are dead after a shooting overnight led to a carjacking and police chase.

It all started at a gas station in southeast Houston, though the incident involved multiple scenes.

A black Nissan and a white Mercedes met up at the pumps at a gas station off Fuqua and Monroe around 1:45 a.m. Monday, Houston police said.

Investigators said two people were in each car. They believe some sort of transaction was happening.

At some point, the passenger in the Nissan got out of the car and got into the backseat of the Mercedes.

Surveillance video at the gas station showed a fight break out in the car, HPD said. Then, shots were fired.

The driver of the Mercedes was shot and ran into the gas station for help, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Then, the shooter got out and moved to the driver's seat of the Mercedes.

"A bunch of money that was scattered, it appeared that a lot of the money was picked up by the shooter before he took off, when the driver exited the vehicle," Sgt. Michael Arrington said.

The shooter took off in the Mercedes with the passenger, who police said was also shot.

A police chase ensued, and officers said the shooter eventually ditched the passenger on the side of the road. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooter was taken into custody after losing control of the car at a gas station on Dixie Farm Road near Beamer, a few miles south of the initial scene.

As for the black car that was at the shooting scene, a plate number was traced to an address and a person of interest is now in custody and being questioned.

