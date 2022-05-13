motorcycle accident

Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash on North Freeway at West Gulf Bank

EMBED <>More Videos

Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash on North Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the North Freeway overnight.

Houston police received a call about a motorcycle accident on the I-45 North Freeway at Gulf Bank Road around 12:45 a.m.

Houston Transtar cameras captured video of the freeway at West Gulf Bank, which was shut down for about three hours after the deadly crash.

Officials said two vehicles were involved in the crash, and the motorcyclist was killed.

It was unclear if the other driver involved was also hurt, or if anyone is facing charges.

Another deadly accident happened near the same area on Thursday morning.

READ MORE: North Freeway feeder reopens hours after bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash

A hit-and-run crash in the 700 block of West Mount Houston Road, at the I-45 North Freeway underpass, left a bicyclist dead.

According to HPD, the 40-year-old victim was riding his bicycle westbound in the eastbound lanes of West Mount Houston when a driver struck him.

Police did not know the suspect vehicle's make or model, but did say it was traveling eastbound on West Mount Houston.

The driver did not stop and render aid, according to HPD.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashhouston police departmentfatal crashmotorcycle accidentmotorcyclescrash
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT
Motorcyclist dies after slamming into minivan, deputies say
Motorcyclist was speeding before falling off North Freeway, police say
Motorcyclist killed in car crash in west Houston
Man and woman killed in motorcycle crash on SW Houston, HPD says
TOP STORIES
Suspect arrested after standoff on I-69 blocked all inbound lanes
Repairman shot to death while working in SW Harris Co., sheriff says
Man accused in death of 2 students in The Woodlands, authorities say
Who killed Trellis Sykes?
Convicted murderer serving life steals bus, crashes, and escapes
Ozone pollution Friday, small chance for a big storm Saturday
Elon Musk says Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold'
Show More
11th death? Astroworld festgoer lost unborn child, lawsuit claims
What to know if you haven't protested your property taxes yet
Sleeping boy hit by bullet when 80-100 shots fired at nearby club
Third Ward residents fighting proposed Historic District
Student hospitalized after shooting in Heights HS parking lot
More TOP STORIES News