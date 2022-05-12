Fatal crash on North Freeway underpass causing backups at Mount Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Backups are building on the North Freeway southbound Thursday morning as crews respond to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.The crash was reported just after 5 a.m. on the I-45 underpass at Mount Houston.SkyEye flew over the scene, where it appeared that a bicycle was lying next to the covered body of the victim.As of 6:30 a.m., delays stretched more than five miles as additional incidents were reported further south on the I-45 mainlanes.Drivers coming in from Greenspoint, Conroe and The Woodlands should prepare for a slow morning commute.You can take the Hardy Toll Road as an alternate route.It was unclear what exactly led up the the deadly crash.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.