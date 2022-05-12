pedestrian killed

Fatal crash on North Freeway underpass causing backups at Mount Houston

Fatal crash on I-45 underpass causing backups at Mount Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Backups are building on the North Freeway southbound Thursday morning as crews respond to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

The crash was reported just after 5 a.m. on the I-45 underpass at Mount Houston.

SkyEye flew over the scene, where it appeared that a bicycle was lying next to the covered body of the victim.

As of 6:30 a.m., delays stretched more than five miles as additional incidents were reported further south on the I-45 mainlanes.

Drivers coming in from Greenspoint, Conroe and The Woodlands should prepare for a slow morning commute.

You can take the Hardy Toll Road as an alternate route.

It was unclear what exactly led up the the deadly crash.

