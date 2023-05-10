Man and woman riding moped killed in hit-and-run crash on I-45 Gulf Freeway near Cullen

Police said since the initial hit-and-run happened on the far side of a hill crest, other drivers could not see the victims after they were thrown from the moped, and they were struck multiple times.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people riding a moped were killed in a hit-and-run crash in the outbound lanes of the I-45 Gulf Freeway at Cullen Boulevard early Wednesday morning.

Witnesses told Houston police that a man and a woman were on a moped, headed southbound in the 4000 block of the Gulf Freeway, when they were hit by a vehicle that kept going just after midnight.

The two victims were thrown off the moped and left on the interstate, where they were then hit by other drivers, police said.

Investigators said since the crash happened on the far side of a hill crest, other drivers on the Gulf Freeway could not see the victims, causing them to be struck multiple times.

"You have to be prepared for crashes and slowdowns happening as you are coming over the hillcrests," Sgt. David Rose said. "This is not an area for excessive speeds, this is an area that you have to be very careful when you are driving through, particularly at night."

HPD said it does not have any solid information on what type of vehicle hit the moped, but officers are looking for anything that can help track that driver down.

"That initial vehicle did not stop, it failed to stop and render aid, and, as of this time, we have not identified what vehicle that is, but we are going to be combing the area for video to see if we can get video of the crash," Rose said. "We are going to be obtaining any of the car parts and pieces in the roadway."

Police said the first vehicle that struck the moped should have significant damage. Other drivers who hit the victims' bodies after the initial crash stayed at the scene and spoke to investigators, HPD said.

Investigators said as they were arriving on the scene of the deadly crash, a maroon Chevy Tahoe slammed into several other cars that were stopped, but the driver kept going. Police did catch that driver, who was taken into custody under suspicion of driving under the influence.

For more on this story, follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.