Intruder pretending to be health care worker shot and killed by homeowner's son, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who pretended to be a health care worker was shot to death after he forced his way into a home in southeast Houston, police say.Officers in the Clear Lake area were called to a home invasion in the 12500 block of Cooperstown near Barbizon Drive at about 11:37 p.m. Monday.According to police at the scene, the intruder tried to trick the homeowner by telling her that he was a worker with home health care.The homeowner didn't let the stranger inside, instead calling her son who lives down the street.By that time, the intruder broke down the door and got into the home. When the son arrived, he shot and killed the intruder, police say.The woman and her son were not hurt, but the case will be referred to a grand jury to decide if any charges will be filed.