25-year-old charged with intoxication manslaughter in wrong-way crash on Southwest Fwy due in court

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 25-year-old accused of killing a motorcyclist after driving the wrong way down the Southwest Freeway while intoxicated is due in court on Monday.

The deadly crash happened just before 2 a.m. last Friday. Investigators believe Eduardo Umana Cordona got onto the 527 Spur going the wrong way and kept going for at least a few exits before slamming into a motorcyclist.

As a result, a 42 year-old man riding his Harley Davidson bike was killed.

Umana Cordona has been charged with intoxication manslaughter. He is in jail until or if he makes his $100,000 bond.

Video of the aftermath shows shows Umana Cordona's red Kia Sorrento and the bike go up in flames.

The suspect and his 25 year-old passenger were taken to a hospital but neither had serious injuries.

