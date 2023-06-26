25-year-old charged with intoxication manslaughter in wrong-way crash on Southwest Fwy due in court

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 25-year-old accused of killing a motorcyclist after driving the wrong way down the Southwest Freeway while intoxicated is due in court on Monday.
The deadly crash happened just before 2 a.m. last Friday. Investigators believe Eduardo Umana Cordona got onto the 527 Spur going the wrong way and kept going for at least a few exits before slamming into a motorcyclist.
SEE ORIGINAL REPORT: Motorcyclist killed in wrong-way crash with possible drunk driver on I-69 Southwest Fwy, HPD says
As a result, a 42 year-old man riding his Harley Davidson bike was killed.
Umana Cordona has been charged with intoxication manslaughter. He is in jail until or if he makes his $100,000 bond.
Video of the aftermath shows shows Umana Cordona's red Kia Sorrento and the bike go up in flames.
The suspect and his 25 year-old passenger were taken to a hospital but neither had serious injuries.
For news updates, follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.