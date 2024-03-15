Woman dies after car runs red light and slams into her vehicle, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman died, and two others were hospitalized following a wreck in Houston's Spring Branch area on Thursday.

The Houston Police Department said the crash happened in the 1900 block of Blalock Road at about 4:25 p.m.

According to police, a 57-year-old woman was driving a red Toyota Corolla along Campbell Road and going through the intersection of Blalock Road with a green light.

That's when another driver in a silver Hyundai Santa Fe allegedly ran a red light on Blalock Road and hit the woman's vehicle.

HPD said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman's passenger and the 35-year-old driver of the Hyundai were reportedly taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver accused of running the red light was questioned, but authorities said no charges had been filed.

The deadly crash remains under investigation.