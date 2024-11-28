Man killed in crash trying to avoid dog on NW Harris County road, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver is dead after authorities said he tried to avoid hitting a dog on the roadway overnight in northwest Harris County.

The crash happened at about 12:53 a.m. Thursday along the 13500 block of FM-529. Authorities said the driver was headed westbound when he tried to avoid a dog that was on the roadway. The driver veered left and right, causing his vehicle to go off the road, and hit a utility pole.

The driver, who has since been identified as Joeramon Janas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation continues into the crash and authorities believe the driver's speed also played a role in the incident.