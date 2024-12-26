Driver dies after rear-ending METRO bus with stalled engine in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway into the death of a driver who rear-ended a METRO bus in west Houston on Thursday, according to police.

METRO police told Eyewitness News that the crash happened at about 5 a.m. near Westpark Tollway at Westheimer Place Drive.

Officials said a driver hit a METRO bus from behind and was taken to the hospital, where they later died.

According to METRO, bus 5253 was disabled with a stalled engine due to mechanical issues when it was rear-ended.

There were no passengers aboard the bus. Further details weren't immediately provided due to the ongoing investigation.