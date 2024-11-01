First responders take cover as car goes through roadblock of deadly motorcycle crash on I-10

While crews were investigating a multi-vehicle crash that left a motorcyclist dead, another vehicle drove through the crash scene while the lanes were still closed.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the I-10 East Freeway overnight, prompting an hours-long freeway closure.

The deadly crash happened in the westbound lanes at Kress Street, which is between the I-610 East Loop and the I-69 Eastex Freeway.

The crash was first reported around 1:15 a.m. Friday. All westbound mainlanes reopened around 5:30 a.m.

While the freeway was still shut down, Houston Transtar video captured several police vehicles zooming down the freeway.

According to Houston police, a car that was not involved in the crash drove through the investigation while the lanes were closed.

Houston Transtar cameras captured the moment the car drove through the scene. Several firefighters standing at the scene quickly went behind their truck.

Thankfully, HPD said no one was hurt. Officers jumped into their vehicles and eventually stopped the driver.

It's unclear if the driver was confused about the road closure or if other factors, such as intoxication, were involved.

HPD said three cars, an 18-wheeler, and a motorcycle were involved in the initial, deadly crash that shut down I-10 for several hours.

Video from the scene shows damage and debris left all over the road.

Investigators believe the motorcyclist who was killed hit a car and then lost control. Another driver reportedly hit the motorcycle and left the scene.

Meanwhile, a sedan was hit by debris from the crash, and a passenger inside had minor injuries, HPD said.

It's unclear what caused the motorcyclist to crash. Investigators said they are looking at the possibility of alcohol being involved.

