17-year-old charged with murder accused of shooting, running over man who cut him off, records show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old high school student has been charged with murder in what authorities say was an act of road rage on the Gulf Freeway earlier this month.

Eduardo Gomez Jr. is accused of shooting a man in his 50s to death during an argument over traffic and merging lanes, court documents say. Gomez Jr. drove off, and in doing so, also ran the victim over.

The suspect is currently in custody on a $1 million bond.

Gomez and his girlfriend claim that the victim tried cutting them off, then blocked them and walked toward their vehicle the night of the incident on May 19 at 1200 Gulf Freeway.

The conditions of Gomez's bond, should he post it, include wearing a GPS monitor, no weapons or firearms, no contact with the victim's family or witnesses, and no driving without court permission.

Gomez's attorney is asking the judge to lower the bond to $45,000 because he is in high school and has no priors.

