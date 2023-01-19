WATCH LIVE

Man hit and killed when crossing Highway 6 in Sugar Land

Thursday, January 19, 2023 1:52PM
SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was hit and killed when he tried to cross Highway 6 in Sugar Land on Thursday morning, police said.

The crash was reported at about 5:45 a.m. on Highway 6 eastbound at Settlers Way, just south of the Southwest Freeway.

This is also near Williams Trace Shopping Center.

According to Sugar Land police, the driver who hit him stopped and is cooperating with officers.

The investigation shut down the eastbound lanes for about two hours before the roadway reopened just before 8 a.m.

