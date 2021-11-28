dwi

Innocent driver and passenger killed in crash with DWI suspect on Veterans Memorial

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An innocent driver and his passenger are both dead after a crash involving an intoxicated driver on the northwest side Saturday night.

Deputies say the 44-year-old driver who caused the accident showed signs of intoxication at the time. Speed may have also played a factor in the crash.

Investigators say a black pickup truck was speeding northbound on Veterans Memorial around 10 p.m. Saturday when it T-boned the driver's side of another pickup truck traveling through the intersection at Moorebrook Drive.



Both trucks landed in a ditch on the roadway, Harris County sheriff's deputies said.

The 62-year-old innocent driver of the second truck died at the scene, investigators said. His 60-year-old passenger was transported to a local hospital, where deputies say she later died.

The driver accused of causing the crash was transported to Ben Taub. He's currently charged with driving while intoxicated, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said his charges may be upgraded.

"The driver of the other pickup truck showed clues of being intoxicated at the scene and was transported to Ben Taub hospital in critical condition," Sgt. B. Beaty said. "We're going to get a blood sample from him at the hospital."
