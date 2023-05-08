Investigators said a couple walking their dog made the discovery. "Due to the advanced state of decomposition... we're not even sure whether or not it's male or female," Sgt. Jason Brown said.

Decomposing body stuffed in suitcase found dumped in north Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A couple walking their dog overnight in north Harris County discovered a dead body stuffed into a suitcase, according to deputies.

Harris County sheriff's deputies think the body was intentionally dumped by someone in the 22800 block of Imperial Valley Drive near Cypress Slough Drive.

Investigators said the body was decomposing and had likely been there for a while.

"Due to the advanced state of decomposition, the body, we're not even sure right now whether or not it's male or female," Sgt. Jason Brown said. "We can't really give a description on age or anything like that."

The couple walking their dog found the body at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, according to deputies.

Video from the scene shows a lot of tall grass in the area, which could be what kept it hidden.

Deputies were hopeful an autopsy could be performed on Monday so the body can be identified.

