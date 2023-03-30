2nd arrest made in 16-year-old's murder as records reveal shooting happened during gun purchase

Kyrand Jelks, 18, was the first suspect arrested on March 24.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There are now two people behind bars facing capital murder charges in the death of a 16-year-old whose last moments were captured on surveillance camera back in February.

Records show that Jelani Olukoga, 17, was taken into custody on Tuesday night in connection with Zion Lampley's killing. Olukoga, like previously-arrested suspect Kyrand Jelks, 18, faces a capital murder charge and is held without bond.

Additional records in the wake of Olukoga's arrest are also revealing some of the circumstances surrounding Lampley's killing.

According to personal bond documentation, Olukoga and others met with Lampley allegedly to sell the victim a gun. The group met Lampley in a Volkswagen Passat, and when the victim tried to pay for it, he was told the money wasn't enough. That's when someone in the car opened fire and the car took off.

Deputies originally said they were looking into the possibility of it being a drug-related crime.

The statement appears to line up with surveillance video that ABC13 obtained shortly after the Feb. 12 shooting on Imperial Valley Drive in the North Park Forest neighborhood of north Harris County.

Lampley is seen talking to someone in a gray car before being shot. Harris County sheriff's deputies said he was shot at least twice before he tried to run to get help, but collapsed and died.

Deputies said they believe the victim lived at an apartment complex near the strip center where the whole thing played out.

Dekaney High School head football coach Anthony Williams identified Lampley as one of his players.

