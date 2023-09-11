A 4-month-old puppy shot for no apparent reason, and it was caught on camera.

Man gets 14 days in jail after pleading guilty to killing neighbor's puppy 'Frijole', docs show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man pleaded guilty one year after being accused of shooting his neighbor's 4-month-old black Labrador puppy to death in Houston's Third Ward.

Daniel Taylor Schaeffer, 31, pleaded guilty on Aug. 30, more than a year after being charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal by killing, a third-degree felony.

He was sentenced to 14 days in county jail and four years of community supervision, according to documents obtained by ABC13.

Schaeffer was arrested more than a month after investigators said he killed the small canine named Frijole in the 2000 block of Live Oak.

Charging documents state Schaeffer was identified by a couple of witnesses, including the dog owner's employee and a neighbor who heard the gunshot and saw the puppy running away on June 30, 2022.

According to the filing, investigators also viewed home security footage that captured Frijole following Schaeffer as he was walking his light-colored dog.

In the video, barking is heard from one of the dogs before Schaeffer pulls out a revolver-type weapon, points it at the puppy, and shoots him once.

Schaeffer can be seen continuing to walk as Frijole whimpers and runs away.

"(The witness) stated that the black Lab puppy ran back to the property he was working on, collapsed, and died right there in front of them," the charging document reads.

The filing notes that investigators didn't see the puppy act aggressively toward the gunman in the video.

The owner of the dog, Karim Elraheb, told ABC13 he rescued the neighborhood pup, who looked like he needed to be fed.

