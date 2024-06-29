Man arrested for killing wife's dog on camera, claims wife loved dog more than him, authorities say

According to authorities, the suspect claimed his wife loved the dog more than him before fatally attacking the small animal. Despite efforts at the veterinarian's office, the pet was pronounced dead.

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- A Fort Bend County man is in jail after authorities say he beat his wife's teacup Pomeranian to death by slamming it into a dog house.

Pengfei Ji, 31, was arrested Friday evening and is charged with animal cruelty, a third-degree felony.

The Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable's Office said Ji accused his wife of loving the dog more than she loved him.

Surveillance cameras at the couple's home near Richmond allegedly showed Ji grabbing the dog by its rear legs, swinging it over his head, and slamming it repeatedly into a dog house.

The incident occurred at about 6:20 p.m. on Friday in the Candela neighborhood, at a house on the 26000 block of Splendid Sunset Trail.

The couple took the dog to a vet clinic in Cinco Ranch, where it was pronounced dead.

The constable's office said they viewed the surveillance video on Ji's wife's phone, but then, Ji deleted it.

Authorities say they may charge Ji with evidence tampering.

A deputy who reviewed the footage noted in his report that it was a video he never wishes to see again.

