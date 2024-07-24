Stolen dog dies from heat in delivery truck after being taken by FedEx driver: Sheriff

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. -- A FedEx driver in North Carolina is facing animal cruelty charges being accused of stealing a French Bulldog during a delivery and leaving it in his truck, where it later died.

Harnett County Sheriff's Office says they got a call about a stolen dog on July 7.

The investigation revealed that on July 3, FedEx driver Kimani Joehon Marshall was delivering a package in the area of U.S. 421 South when he allegedly stole the dog named Tori.

The 44-year-old from Fayetteville kept going on his route and investigators believe that the dog died due to heat-related issues from high temperatures in the truck.

The dog was worth $5,500, according to court documents.

Marshall turned himself in on July 22, where he was charged with larceny of a dog, possession of stolen property, and cruelty to animals.

He is being held in the Harnett County Detention Center on a $50,000 secured bond.

