50-year-old man gets 60-year sentence for repeatedly molesting 2 girls, DA says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for molesting two girls in 2020, according to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Daniel A. Reyes-Gomez, 50, was given the sentence without the possibility of parole after he was convicted of continuous sexual assault of a child for abusing two girls who were ages 7 and 12 at the time. After a jury found him guilty, Reyes-Gomez decided to have his punishment determined by the judge, who handed him a 60-year sentence last Thursday.

"Our children are our most vulnerable victims," Ogg said. "And it is vitally important that we go to trial on cases like this so that the young girls who were abused get justice."

According to Texas law, Reyes-Gomez must serve every day of his 60-year prison term and will not be eligible for parole.