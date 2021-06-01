Investigators need public's help finding suspect who murdered man found in NE Harris Co. ditch

Who killed Daniel Ray Lerma Jr.? If you know anything about his murder, call (713) 222-TIPS (8477). Reward possible up to $5,000. HCSO 2103-04280 - 9600 blk. Cline Rd. @hcsotexas #hounews https://t.co/E3Tym22yKx pic.twitter.com/NISwbaEUaY